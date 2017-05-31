May closes warm, 54th warmest on record!

Columbus (WCMH)  – There was a time a few weeks ago like it seemed that we had no chance of having a “normal” may temperature-wise.

Well it happened.  Due to many warm days in the 80s and warm mornings, we not only caught up, we actually finished the month about 0.5°.

 

May 2017 finished at 63.0°, or a 1/2 degree above normal.

The normal average temperature (average of high and low for each of the days of the month) is 62.5° in May.

The warmest May ever on record was 70.8° in 1991, the coldest was 55.3° in 1917.

 

So far 2017 has featured some of the warmest months on record here in Central Ohio (data for Columbus):

  • January:  12th warmest
  • February:  1st warmest
  • March:  42nd warmest
  • April:  1st warmest
  • May:  54th warmest

Also 2017 has featured all above normal months here in Central Ohio:

This was the 11th out of the last 12 months of above normal temperatures, our only below normal month was December of 2016.

  • January:  +7.2°
  • February:  +9.4°
  • March:  +1.2°
  • April:  +6.6°
  • May:  +0.5°

Here is the day by day difference from normal for each day this month:

Day Diff -/+
1 7
2 -2
3 -7
4 -2
5 -8
6 -8
7 -11
8 -12
9 -11
10 2
11 0
12 -4
13 -3
14 6
15 2
16 11
17 15
18 15
19 7
20 1
21 6
22 -4
23 -2
24 0
25 -1
26 1
27 6
28 6
29 6
30 2
31 1

 

June looks for a trough and cooler temperatures by first full week..

After a mild start to the month through this weekend, things could turn cooler for next week.

The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center doesn’t look for the most ideal pool weather next week, but it should provide relief in the summer a/c bill.

 

If you ever have any questions about climate, monthly temperatures, or any other weather, email me: dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave

