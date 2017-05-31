Meat vending machine is making carnivores’ dreams come true

HUDSON, WI (WCMH) – A butcher shop in Wisconsin is making dreams come true with a newly installed meat vending machine.

RJ’s Meats in Hudson, Wisconsin is now selling bacon, brats and other cuts of meat from a vending machine, WCCO reports.

“Small business like ours, we’re seeing a lot of people are coming back to the butcher shops, where they can, as they say, trust me,” Reams said.

But, his shop is open limited hours on some days. Sundays, the shop is only open from 11am to 3pm.

To make things easier for his customers, he purchased two Regiomat vending machines, a type of vending machine popular in Europe.

“I’ve been waiting four years for this so I’m pretty pumped,” Reams said.

Reams is stocking the machine with many of the meat products he sells inside the store.

He says a phone app tells him the temperature inside the machine. The machine stops dispensing food if the temperature gets too high.

Reams tells WCCO he is the first to own a Regiomat machine in the US.

“I look at it as another way for me to serve customers when I can’t be here for them,” Reams said.