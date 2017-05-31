Memorial Tournament worker celebrating 41 years at Jack’s course

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) — If it’s happened at The Memorial Tournament, Irv Deneun was probably there to see it.

The 84-year-old has worked at every Memorial Tournament since it began in 1976. These days, he roves around and makes sure patrons and golfers alike are enjoying themselves safely.

“This is the finest tournament there is,” Deneun says.

He’s had dinners with Jack Nicklaus and watched every great golfer of the past half century play the game he loves. He says these days, although the crowds are larger, the workload is less.

“The spectators I can remember weren’t near as educated as they are now. The marshals had quite a bit more work to keep the spectators from making a lot of noise,” he recalls of the 1970s and 1980s at Muirfield Village.

He’s says he’ll keep volunteering at the tournament for the rest of his life.

