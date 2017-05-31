Military service members get special day at Memorial Tournament

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) – Wednesday was Pro-Am day at the Memorial Tournament as well as military appreciation day.

Service members, past and present and their families received free admission to Wednesday’s round.

Twenty-seven service members from various branches of the armed forces actually got to put on camouflage bibs and caddie at one hole for each of the pros. Many said getting the chance to meet the pros was an experience of a lifetime.

“It was actually really exciting getting out here with these guys letting us help them out with carrying their clubs, getting to talk with them,” said Marine Zachary O’Malley.

Nate Siglio is part of the Air National Guard. He caddied for pro golfer JB Holmes, who also gave him a special privilege. “It was definitely a great experience, he’s super nice, he actually let me hit a ball here at the 16th at The Memorial,” said Siglio.

Army National Guard Member Nicholas Bloom caddied for Roberto Castro & he learned skills to help his own golf game.

“You get an idea of how they’re analyzing their shots and he hit a 58, I would never hit a 58 from that rough he was in, but they’re pros for a reason!” said Bloom.

The military caddies along with 40 select military, who most recently returned from active duty, also received a catered lunch. Jack Nicklaus stopped by to thank them for their service and take photos as well as Tournament honoree Greg Norman. The military members felt grateful for the special day.

For many service members, Wednesday was their first time at The Memorial. They told me just seeing members around the course from different branches felt like family.