NBC4 & CME Federal Credit Union give viewer $10k to pay down their debt

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) – The NBC4 Morning Team and CME Federal Credit Union surprised a lucky viewer right at her front door.

Jessica McClain of Columbus was the winner of the NBC4 Pay Down Your Debt Contest. Jessica is a single mother of a 2-year old girl, working full time with debt from hospital bills, loans, and other debts. Jessica was overcome when she saw NBC4 and CME at her front door with the big check and balloons.

“It’s going to be huge,” said Jessica, “It’s going to be our fresh start.”

NBC4 and CME Federal Credit Union had thousands of entries over the course of the contest.

Viewers told NBC4 and CME Federal Credit Union how 10,000 dollars would make a difference in their lives and the loved ones around them. NBC4 partnered with CME Federal Credit Union to make a big difference in the life of one lucky viewer.