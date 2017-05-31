‘Ohio Coalition for Common Sense’ forms with goal of reducing gun violence

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A new group has formed in Ohio with the goal of reducing gun violence.

The goal of the Ohio Coalition for Common Sensel is to get guns out of the wrong hands to reduce gun violence. They made it official on Wednesday by coming together to make their coalition announcement at the state capital.

The Ohio leaders came together today to talk about loopholes they find in Ohio gun laws, stating three people die every day due to gun violence. They want a change and they want it now.

Retired NASA astronaut and U.S. Navy Captain Mark Kelly and his wife former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords started the state initiative after seeing too many incidents of gun violence.

“What we are trying to address is the ability for felons, domestic abusers, people who are dangerously mentally ill from having easy access to guns,” said Kelly.

Captain Kelly spoke about the shooting that happened in Kirkersville just weeks ago. Captain Mark Kelly, “Why did we give that guy the option to do that? and now the gun lobby may argue that the guy would’ve got a gun anyway well maybe but should it really make it easy for him to get firearms and do something a mass shooting here in Ohio”.

Attorney Jack D’Aurora says stricter laws on who can and can’t purchase a gun would help prevent gun violence in Ohio. “Oh my goodness it’ll help reduce the number of both intentional and unintentional gun deaths it’s as simple as that,” said D’Aurora.

President of Columbus Board of Education Gary Baker is alongside the coalition speaking up for the safety of students inside and outside of school.

“We’ve had a number of students and families impacted by gun violence over the last year and so it’s another reason why the school board wants to focus on community safety. Individuals can go to a gun show or any other non-federal regulated location and buy a gun with no questions asked and that simply just does not make sense,” said Baker.

The end goal of the coalition is to pass common sense laws or solutions that will reduce gun violence and improve gun safety.