OSU, Muirfield legend keeping tabs on his golfing dream

Pandel Savic and President George H.W. Bush

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) — He turned 92-years-old this year. He suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and has trouble recalling some of the remarkable moments of his life.

But make no mistake. Pandel Savic has enjoyed a remarkable life.

He immigrated to the United States from Macedonia when he was a young boy, by himself, without speaking English. He eventually played quarterback at Ohio State, leading the Buckeyes to their first Rose Bowl win. He served in World War II. He founded a wildly successful company which he later sold for a fortune.

But perhaps Pandel’s longest legacy stems from his friendship with Jack Nicklaus and his roots in the Memorial Tournament. Nicklaus moved into Pandel’s neighborhood in Columbus in the 60’s, sparking a friendship which lasts to this day. Savic eventually partnered with Nicklaus and several other local investors to bring the Muirfield Village project to life. He played the first ever round of golf at Muirfield and later served as the Memorial Tournament’s chairman. He’s played golf with Hollywood legends and political figures, and he’s a member of the Ohio Golf Hall Of Fame. He became an excellent player, thanks to “thousands” of lessons he’s taken over the years. He once took a golf lesson from Ben Hogan, let alone the countless practice he enjoyed with Nicklaus.

Savic wrote a book last year about his stunning life and the lessons he’s learned, and on occasion, he’ll still give out a lesson or two on the range at Muirfield Village.

