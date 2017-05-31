OSU releases start times for four more 2017 games

Published:
Ohio State vs. Nebraska

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio State released start times and networks for four football games set to be played this fall.

  • Ohio State’s home game against Army, Sept. 16, will start at 4:30 p.m. eastern with FOX televising;
  • The 2017 Homecoming game against Maryland, set for Oct. 7, will start at either 3:30 p.m. eastern or at 4 p.m. with the television network still to be determined;
  • The Ohio Stadium matchup between Ohio State and Penn State on Oct. 28 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. eastern with FOX televising; and
  • The season finale at Michigan, Nov. 25, will kick at 12 noon eastern with FOX televising.

OSU announced last week the season opener at Indiana will start at 8pm and be televised on ESPN.

Game times are still needed for home games against UNLV, Michigan State and Illinois. No scheduled home games currently have a noon start.

2017 Ohio State Football Schedule

  • 31 – at Indiana – 8 p.m. ET on ESPN
  • 9 – Oklahoma – 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC
  • 16 – Army – 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX
  • 23 – UNLV
  • 30 – at Rutgers
  • 7 – Maryland (Homecoming) – 3:30 or 4 p.m. ET; TV TBD
  • 14 – at Nebraska
  • 21 – Off
  • 28 – Penn State – 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX
  • 4 – at Iowa
  • 11 – Michigan State
  • 18 – Illinois
  • 25 – at Michigan – 12 Noon ET on FOX
  • 2 – Big Ten Championship Game

