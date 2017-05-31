Peyton Manning mingles with ‘Patient Champions’ at Memorial Tournament

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) — NFL legend Peyton Manning gave several ‘Patient Champions’ from Nationwide Children’s Hospital autographed helmets during Wednesday’s pro-am at the Memorial Tournament.

Eight kids and their families received the VIP treatment during the pro-am Wednesday.

“I’ve had fun. It was better than field day,” said Patient Champion Joaquin Duran.

“It’s a great, great part of this Nationwide Memorial Tournament. Great to have these kids out here,” said Peyton Manning after mingling with the kids and passing out autographed mini helmets.