Pres. Trump’s new word ‘Covfefe’ conquers Twitter

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — President Donald Trump has a lot of people scratching their heads today.

It’s all because of certain tweet at about midnight. It says: “Despite the constant negative press “covfefe”

Ummm, what?

It appears to be an unfinished tweet with a typo — but who knows.

According to CNN, it took the White House about six hours to notice, but it took the interwebs much much shorter.

The hashtag “covfefe” was trending number one worldwide on Twitter overnight.

Someone bought a “cov-fefe” license plate in California.

And there are already “cov-fefe” shirts and hats available for sale.

Someone in trump’s camp finally deleted the tweet just before 6am. The president later tweeted: “Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe” ??? Enjoy!”

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017