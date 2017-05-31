Third shooting reported within hour in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a man was shot early Wednesday morning.

Police and medics were called to the 3200 block of St. Bernard Circle at approximately 12:30 am.

The male victim was transported to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is the third shooting reported overnight in east Columbus, all happening within an hour of each other. The first happened at 11:27 pm Tuesday on E Livingston Avenue, and the second happened at 11:58 pm Tuesday on Chartridge Drive.

Columbus Police say there is no word on if the shootings are related. All victims were transported in stable condition.