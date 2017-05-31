Trial set for Amish community members over horse droppings

By Published:
In this photo taken Wednesday, May 24, 2017, members of the Amish community gather at the Logan County Justice Center in Russellville, KY, for a hearing. A trial date has been set for 13 members of the local Amish community who have been cited for violating a ordinance requiring horses to wear bags to catch their droppings. (Aaron Mudd /Daily News via AP)

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Members of an Amish community in Kentucky may take their cases to court after being cited for violating an ordinance requiring horses to wear bags to catch their droppings.

The Bowling Green Daily News reports 13 members of the Swartzentruber Amish sect in Auburn appeared in court Wednesday and were told their trials will begin Aug. 2 if they can’t settle the cases before then. The defendants belong to a conservative sect that rejects motor vehicles and most modern technology and travel by horse-drawn buggies. They believe the bags violate their community’s religious standards.

The city says the ordinance is meant to promote safety.

A total of 37 cases are pending against 13 people.

The judge set a pretrial conference for attorneys July 19.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s