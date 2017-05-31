Trial starts for man accused of abusing girl he got as a gift

By Published:
Savilla Stoltzfus, Daniel Stoltzfus and Lee Kaplan

DOYLESTOWN, PA (AP) — The mother of six girls a Pennsylvania man is accused of assaulting, fathering two children by one, says she knew about the sexual activity but believed it “could be a good thing.”

Fifty-two-year-old Lee Donald Kaplan is on trial in Pennsylvania on rape and sexual-assault charges.

Authorities allege the Feasterville resident was “gifted” the oldest girl because he helped her parents financially. Prosecutors argue he “brainwashed” the family, seeking “power, manipulation and control.”

Kaplan’s attorney says he was married to the oldest daughter in the family’s eyes and the other children loved him.

The oldest girl is now 19. She gave birth to the first child in 2013.

The girls’ mother says she has no regrets because they “had a good life.” The girls’ parents were convicted of child endangerment and are awaiting sentencing.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s