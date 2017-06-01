After a 10 year absence Oreo O’s are making a comeback

ST. LOUIS, MO (WCM) — A popular 90’s breakfast cereal absent from American store shelves for 10 years is making a comeback.

Post consumer brands says Oreo O’s are returning to store shelves starting this month.

For those who’ve never had Oreo O’s… They’re little crunchy o’s combined with Oreo cookie bits in a creme coating.

Oreo O’s were sold in the U.S. between 1998 and 2007.

Since then, fans have been getting their hands on boxes via pricey eBay auctions or having their friends mail them boxes from South Korea where a version of the cereal is still sold.