COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Bob Seger’s recently announced Runaway Train tour includes a stop in Columbus.

Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band will play at Nationwide Arena on Saturday, September 30. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 16 at 10am.

Bob Seger Fan Club members will have special pre-sale access on the Tuesday before the general public sales.

Tickets can be purchased at BobSeger.com and LiveNation.com.

The tour kicks off on August 24 in Toledo.