Body found near Grove City identified as Pickerington woman

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Coroner has identified the woman found dead near Grove City.

According to Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz, the body found on the side of Big Run Road East near the intersection of Gantz Road on Wednesday, was identified as Jacqueline Powers, 45, of Pickerington.

An autopsy on Powers’ body is scheduled to be performed Thursday.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said a passerby discovered the body around 1:42pm, Wednesday. Investigators said the body was intact and covered with a blanket.

BCI, Franklin Township Police and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office investigated the scene. Detectives said they’re not ruling anything out yet, including foul play.

