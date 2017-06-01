Browns trade LB Demario Davis to Jets for DB Calvin Pryor

Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson during a press conference following an NFL football game .(AP Photo/Don Wright)

CLEVELAND (AP) – Linebacker Demario Davis is on his way back to the New York Jets after the Cleveland Browns traded him for safety Calvin Pryor.

Davis spent four seasons with the Jets. He signed a two-year, $8 million contract with Cleveland as an unrestricted free agent before the 2016 season. He made 15 starts and the 28-year-old finished second on the team with 99 tackles and two sacks last season.

Davis was drafted by the Jets in the third round in 2012. He made 51 starts with the Jets before leaving.

Pryor is a former first-round pick from Louisville. He made 38 starts for the Jets over three seasons, recording 184 tackles and two interceptions. He made 15 starts last season and finished with 60 tackles.

Browns vice president of football operations Sashi Brown describes Pryor as a player with upside.”

