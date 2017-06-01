CLEVELAND (WCMH)– The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced plans for a new brand image.

The team posted a photo on Facebook debuting a “simplified and modernized” brand complete with new logos and color schemes.

It includes new primary, partial, global, secondary, and wordmarks logos.

The debut brought a mix of reactions on social media, with fans pointing out strengths and weaknesses of the new image.

Some were happy to see the basketball and old sword go, while others had issues with the new font.

The new brand image will take over in the 2017-2018 season.