Columbus spending $1.5 million on storage for body camera footage

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The City of Columbus is spending nearly $1.5 million on a new storage system for body camera footage and accessories for the police department’s body worn camera program.

The purchase was approved at the city council meeting May 24.

Officers began wearing body cameras in December, and it is expected 1,400 officers will be outfitted over the next three years.

At the time the department hoped to have the traffic bureau and bicycle units using the cameras by the beginning of summer.

Recent reports of roughly 100,000 files of police cruiser video being inadvertently deleted have raised concerns over how the city will ensure the security of this new system for saving body camera video.

