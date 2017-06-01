Explosions, gunfire reported at resort in Philippines

MANILA (WCMH) — CNN Philippines is reporting gunfire and explosions have been heard at the Resorts World Manila in the Philippines.

Hotel employees fleeing the scene told the news outlet that a masked gunman was on the second floor of one hotel, firing at guests. There are no reports of the number of dead or wounded people.

Resorts World Manila is currently on lockdown following reports of gunfire from unidentified men. — Resorts World Manila (@rwmanila) June 1, 2017

Police, fire trucks and SWAT teams were seen in the area at about 1:30 a.m. local time Friday.

