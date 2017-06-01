Family of Henry Green files wrongful death lawsuit against city, Columbus Police

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The family of Henry Green has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Columbus, Columbus Division of Police, the police chief, and two officers involved in Green’s June 2016 shooting death.

The lawsuit was filed jointly by Walton + Brown, LLP and Bey & Associates, LLC and alleges “wrongful death, excessive force, unreasonable seizure, racial discrimination, assault and battery and constitutional violations” by officers Jason Bare and Zachary Rosen.

The shooting incident took place the evening of June 6, 2016 near the intersection of Duxberry Avenue and Ontario Street.

A preliminary investigation revealed two undercover Columbus Police officers were driving down Duxberry Avenue when they saw Green with a gun in his hand.

Investigators said the officers approached Green, identifying themselves as police, and asked him to drop his weapon. They said Green didn’t comply; instead he pointed the gun at police and fired. Officers exchange gunfire with Green, hitting him multiple times. He died around 7:30 p.m. at Grant Medical Center.