Study: Hurting someone’s feelings might be your way of helping them succeed

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, left, yells at the field judge during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Michigan 30-27 in double overtime. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

PLMOUTH, United Kingdom (WCMH) — A new study says that people may try to intentionally hurt someone’s feelings if they think it will benefit the person in the long run.

According to Sciencedaily.com a study published by the Association for Psychological Science found that people may hurt someone’s feelings, not to make themselves feel better, but because they think it’ll help the person they are insulting.

“We have shown that people can be ‘cruel to be kind’ — that is, they may decide to make someone feel worse if this emotion is beneficial for that other person, even if this does not entail any personal benefit for them,” psychological scientist Belén López-Pérez who conducted the research while at the University of Plymouth and is currently at Liverpool Hope University, told Sciencedaily.com. “These results expand our knowledge of the motivations underlying emotion regulation between people.”

Previous studies found that people might be mean to someone for personal gain, but this study suggests being mean was a way of empathizing with a person and attempting to help them be successful.

