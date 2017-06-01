Kathy Griffin to hold press conference to address ‘bullying’ from Trump Family

LOS ANGELES (WCMH) – Kathy Griffin is planning a Friday morning press conference to address ‘the true motivation’ behind a controversial video released earlier this week.

The image shows Kathy Griffin holding what was meant to look like Donald Trump’s severed head.

In the days since it was released, Griffin has lost an endorsement deal, at least one club engagement and a job with CNN.

President Donald Trump said Griffin “should be ashamed of herself” for appearing in the video. Trump tweeted Wednesday morning: “My children, especially my 11-year-old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!”

Attorney Lisa Bloom announced plans to hold a press conference on the matter through a news release posted on Twitter.

The release said:

Earlier this week, Ms. Griffin released a controversial photograph of herself posing with a faux-bloody mask of Donald Trump’s face. Ms. Griffin and Ms. Bloom will explain the true motivation behind the image, and respond to the bullying from the Trump family she has endured.

The press conference is scheduled for 9am Pacific time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.