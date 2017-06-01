Man arrested for having sex with teen in church parking lot, police say

Bossier City, LA (KTAL) – A Louisiana man is behind bars after he allegedly had sex with a 16-year-old female in a church parking lot.

Bossier Parish deputies arrested Trayvon Snow, 21, on Monday, on one count of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, obscenity and several drug related charges.

Officials say Snow and his victim were caught having sex in the back seat of his vehicle while parked in a church parking lot.

After searching Snow’s vehicle, detectives also found 34 grams of marijuana, a digital scale and more than $5,300 in cash.

In his statement to the deputy, Snow admitted he knew the age of the juvenile that he was having sex with and that he also received the money from selling the drugs.

The teen was returned home and Snow was transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility.