Ohio lieutenant governor Mary Taylor says sons have struggled with opioid addictions

Ohios Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor, a Republican, talks about priorities of the administration of Gov. John Kasich, at a forum sponsored by The Associated Press on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Taylor said its premature to say whether shell run for governor in 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio’s lieutenant governor has revealed her two sons have struggled with opioid addiction.

Republican Mary Taylor told the Dayton Daily News that Ohio’s second family has been at times in crisis over the past five years. She described failed drug rehab programs, two overdoses at the family’s home and urgent calls for ambulances.

Her state office declined further interviews. In a statement, her spokesman said Taylor shared her family’s story in hopes of helping others but she fears further exposure is not in her sons’ best interests.

Taylor, a likely governor candidate, told the newspaper that 26-year-old Joe and 23-year-old Michael are doing well, though one son remains in drug treatment.

Republican Gov. John Kasich released a statement indicating he’s known about Taylor’s situation for some time.

