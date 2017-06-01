One dead, one in life-threatening condition after crash in southwest Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead and another in life-threatening condition after a crash on Johnson Road.

Columbus Police say the crash happened around 6pm east of Norton Road. Two cars were involved.

One person died, and another was taken to Grant Medical Center in life-threatening condition.

Johnson Road is closed in both directions while police investigate.

