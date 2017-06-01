One person dead after shots fired near east Columbus club

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a fatal shooting near Rachel’s Gentlemen’s Club.

Columbus and Truro Township medics were called to the scene at approximately 2:30 am Thursday morning.

Police say shots were fired in the parking lot shared by Rachel’s Gentlemen’s Club and Chase Bank, near the corner of Brice Road and Channingway Boulevard.

One person was hit during the incident. They were transported in critical condition to Grant Medical Center, but succumbed to their injuries just after 3:00 am.

There is no suspect information at this time but officers are interviewing witnesses.

The shooting is under investigation.