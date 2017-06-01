Pickup truck rollover crash injures 16 people

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL (WBBH/NBC News) Sixteen people were taken to the hospital after a single pickup truck crash in Charlotte County, Florida Thursday.

All 16 occupants in the truck were transported to three local hospitals. Six were trauma alerts taken to Lee Memorial Hospital.

It appears the driver either approached a slow car or was cut off, forcing him to swerve into the median, causing the truck to flip over.

Several passengers riding in the bed of the truck were thrown clear.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2rJKEpD