ENNIS, TX (WCMH) – A Texas couple says they caught a record-setting bass using a chicken McNugget as bait.

Matthew McNellis told KDAF he started using chicken nuggets as bait after a suggestion from his girlfriend.

The bass caught on the McDonald’s nugget weighed in at 10.802 pounds and was 24.5 inches long, setting a new record for Lake Bardwell.

The fish was released after taking photos.

McNellis told the station he might try using fries from Wendy’s as bait next time