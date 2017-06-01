Reynoldsburg Police looking for men suspected of stealing $5,000 in electronics

REYNOLDSBURG, OH (WCMH) — Reynoldsburg Police are looking for two men who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of electronics from the Target on Taylor Park Drive on Wednesday.

Police say the suspects broke into the store at 2437 Taylor Park Drive and took approximately $5,000 worth of Apple and Bose products. They were reportedly observed walking around the store on May 24, 2017 and were caught on surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities is asked to contact Det. McCrady at kmccrady@reypd.com or 614-866-6622.