State changing health coding systems, providers say they’re not ready

NBC4's Mark Taylor has the whole story Thursday at 6 on NBC4.

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Starting in July, Ohio is set to change the way mental health and addiction services are regulated and billed, but some providers say they are not ready and services will suffer. It’s called the Behavior Health Redesign, it’s a plan by the Ohio Department of Medicaid to bring Ohio’s systems up to national standards with the goal of expanding treatment services and access.

The Ohio House of Representatives added a six-month delay in the current state budget for the redesign date, and many are testifying before the Senate Finance Committee this week to advise them to continue to delay.

“They are not ready to live,” Teresa Heim said, the owner of Behavioral Health Billing Solutions in Ohio. Heim testified before the Senate Finance Committee Wednesday, asking for a six-month delay saying providers are not ready for the redesign, and patient care will suffer.

“Almost immediately you are going to see a very small list of behavioral health agencies able to bill,”  Heim said.

NBC4’s Mark Taylor has the whole story Thursday at 6 on NBC4.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s