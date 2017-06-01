State changing health coding systems, providers say they’re not ready

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Starting in July, Ohio is set to change the way mental health and addiction services are regulated and billed, but some providers say they are not ready and services will suffer. It’s called the Behavior Health Redesign, it’s a plan by the Ohio Department of Medicaid to bring Ohio’s systems up to national standards with the goal of expanding treatment services and access.

The Ohio House of Representatives added a six-month delay in the current state budget for the redesign date, and many are testifying before the Senate Finance Committee this week to advise them to continue to delay.

“They are not ready to live,” Teresa Heim said, the owner of Behavioral Health Billing Solutions in Ohio. Heim testified before the Senate Finance Committee Wednesday, asking for a six-month delay saying providers are not ready for the redesign, and patient care will suffer.

“Almost immediately you are going to see a very small list of behavioral health agencies able to bill,” Heim said.

