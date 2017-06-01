One-year-old toddler overdoses in Akron

AKRON, OH (WCMH) — Police in Akron are investigating the apparent overdose of a one-year-old boy.

WKYC reported it happened around 6:10pm Thursday. Police were sent to a home for a one-year-old boy who was not breathing.

Police believe the boy overdosed on heroin. A nine-year-old in the home called 911. The mother of the children disappeared.

The child was revived using Narcan and taken to an area hospital.

Police have not yet found the mother.

The children will be turned over to Summit County Children’s Services.