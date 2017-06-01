Unsealed records reveal details of OSU knife attack investigation

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Newly unsealed records have been released from investigators, revealing shocking and disturbing details about the Ohio State University knife attack.

In the records are photos, videos and interviews from that horrific day, documenting exactly what happened during the attack that injured 11 people.

For the first time, we hear from OSU Police Officer Alan Horujko and student victims who were threatened and slashed with the attacker’s knife.

“There was a second wave of people screaming and panicking,” said Ofc. Horujko, in a taped interview. “I asked what was going on, someone said, ‘He’s got a machete.'”

Ofc. Horujko shot and killed 18-year-old Abdul Razak Ali Artan, who plowed his car into a group of people on campus and started stabbing them.

“As soon as I heard machete attack or you know attack, I believe that’s when I drew my weapon,” said Ofc. Horujko.

He’s credited with stopping the stabbing attack within a minute of it being reported.

Kerri Strausbaugh was walking to class on November 28th when Artan cursed at her, saying he was going to kill her and then slashed her arm with a knife.

In a taped interview, she said she ran away and hid under some desks inside the nearest building.

“That’s when some girl took my scarf and wrapped it around my arm like a tourniquet and some boy was holding my hand,” she said.

Another victim, Anderson Payne said he didn’t hear anything, he just saw Artan swinging his knife at people.

“I think he attacked someone to my right and then I saw him take a swing at me,” he said in a taped interview at the hospital. “That’s when I reached up and grabbed the knife and I fled through the building.”

Newly released surveillance photos also show Artan at a Columbus Walmart purchasing a set knives, the morning of the attack.

NBC4 also learned today that Artan left a note urging his parents to stop being “moderate muslims”. In the note, he also pledged his allegiance to the Islamic State group. (http://nbc4i.com/2017/06/01/ap-ohio-state-attacker-urged-family-to-stop-being-moderate-muslims/)