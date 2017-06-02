Barricade situation ends peacefully in Heath

By Published:

HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in custody after a barricade situation ended peacefully in Heath.

According to Heath Police, officers were serving a warrant on Irving Wick Drive for a man wanted for aggravated phone menacing. The man refused to leave the home, and officers learned there that another man and a woman were inside the house.

The woman was able to leave the home and told police that the suspect had a gun. Officers were able to enter the home and found out that the weapon was only an air soft gun. Heath Police believe that the other man inside the home may have been attempting to talk the suspect into standing down.

Police have not released the suspect’s name or said what charges he will be facing at this time.

