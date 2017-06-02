California could soon end Daylight saving time

LOS ANGELES (WCMH) — The state of California is one step closer to becoming the third state to eliminate daylight saving time.

On Thursday, the California house passed Assembly Bill 807 by a vote of 48-6. It now heads to the senate for consideration.

The bill would repeal the state’s 67-year-old Daylight Saving Time Act, giving lawmakers the option to keep California on either standard time or daylight saving time year round. If it passes the Senate, the bill would become a ballot measure on the next statewide election, allowing voters to have the final say.

A similar bill failed to pass last year. Efforts in other states have also failed in recent years, with many lawmakers claiming keeping states on a single time year round would harm businesses.

Arizona and Hawaii are the only two states that currently do not observe daylight saving time.

Do you think Ohio should do the same? Vote in our poll now!

