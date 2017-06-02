Friday Freebies: Concerts, yoga, cultural festivals and more

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — With Memorial Day behind us, it’s time to say hello to summer weekends in Central Ohio. Here’s your guide to having an awesome weekend filled with free and discounted activities for the whole family.

Friday:

Commons for Kids

Bring your little ones to the Columbus Commons and soak up the sun and the fun while the kids explore their creative side with different crafts and activities. This is the first Commons for Kids event of the season, and all the activities are free. The fun starts at 10am and will feature crafts, the Imagination Playground and so much more.

Fitness Yoga on the Square

Get outside and center yourself with Fitness Yoga Friday morning at Easton Town Center. This class is designed for first-timers and yoga novices. The introductory class focuses on strength, conditioning and flexibility. The class is open to those 13 years old and up.

Summer Sizzle

Kick off your summer weekends in style with Coyote Canyon as they play a set of family favorites at the Grove City Summer Sizzle Concert Series. The concert begins at 7pm. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the evening in the George Edge Music Park on Broadway.

Rhythm on the River

Head over to the Scioto Mile and enjoy the first free concert in the Rhythm on the River concert series. This week, Grammy Award winning artists The Blind Boys of Alabama and Columbus’ own MojoFlow will celebrate summer with a night of gospel and soul music. The Columbus Parks Department’s Strawberry Food Truck will be on hand, and all proceeds from the food truck sales will benefit the department’s free food programs. The fun starts at 7:30pm.

Saturday:

African-American Cultural Festival

Celebrate and learn more about the rich history of African-American culture in the King Lincoln District. The free event will feature live music, spoken word and dance performances. This family friendly event celebrates freedom and equal rights through opportunities and is sponsored by the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department with support from the Department of Neighborhoods.

Heritage Celebration

The annual Heritage Celebration gives families the chance to experience a taste of everyday life in an emerging Ohio farm community in the late 1800s. You can participate in hand-on experiences, building tours, carriage rides and demonstrations as history comes to life among the buildings of Century Village in Grove City on Saturday and Sunday.

Columbus Chicken & Beer Fest

If you’re deep in cook-out mode, you’ll love the first ever Columbus Chicken & Beer Festival. Featuring some of Columbus’ favorite chicken-focused dishes, local beer and great local bands, there will also be fun and games for the entire family.

Summer 614

If you want to kick off summer in Columbus the right way, you won’t want to miss Summer 614 at the Columbus Commons! While this event isn’t free, there are plenty of pricing options, ranging from $25 to $200. There will be live performances by Ginuwine, Slick Rick, Twista, Sunshine Anderson, Rakim, Michel’le, Lil’ Mo and much more. Faizon Love will be your emcee for this evening of summer fun.

Sunday:

Made LOCAL Marketplace Summer Show

Shop local and see everything local artisans have to offer at the Made LOCAL Marketplace Summer Show at Polaris Fashion Place on Sunday. Tables will be spread out through the entire mall on the upper and lower levels and will feature arts and crafts from 100 Ohio makers.

Summer in the 614

Head over to the Worthington Village Green for a sizzling celebration of summer. This family friendly event will feature activities, games, food vendors and local musicians with the Concerts on the Green series. The fun starts at 4pm.