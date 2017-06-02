Frozen tuna recalled after testing showed hepatitis A virus

Published:

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Some imported frozen tuna cubes and steaks are being recalled after testing showed they could be contaminated with the hepatitis A virus.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says Hawaii-based Hilo Fish Company told the agency in May it had recalled yellowfin tuna that tested positive for the virus. Hilo says the fish was sourced from Sustainable Seafood Company in Vietnam and Santa Cruz Seafood Inc. in the Philippines.

Some products were distributed to retail locations and restaurants in California, Texas and Oklahoma.

The FDA said Thursday no reports of illness have been linked to the fish.

Hilo Fish Company’s recalled products include 8-ounce steaks with label code 627152, and tuna cubes in 15-pound cases with label code 705342.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says hepatitis A is a liver disease that can be transmitted through food or skin-to-skin contact.

