Homeless man arrested for stealing from train stabbing victim

KOIN Published:

PORTLAND, OR (KOIN) — The man wanted for allegedly stealing a backpack and wedding ring from Ricky Best, one of the victims killed in the MAX attack on May 26, was wearing Best’s wedding ring when he was arrested.

George Tschaggeny, 51, was caught on video carrying Best’s black backpack off of the MAX train.

Portland Police Sgt. Pete Simpson provided details of his arrest Friday morning, saying a tip from a Domino’s Pizza worker led them to the homeless camp where Tschaggeny lives off Northeast Halsey Street under the Cesar E. Chavez overpass along I-84.

Best’s family realized the items were missing while making funeral arrangements Thursday, police said. Upon reviewing surveillance video of the crime scene, police determined the bag had been stolen.

