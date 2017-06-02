‘It was just wrong,’ owner said of Ohio man who kicked, killed puppy

WARREN, OH (WKBN) – A Warren man is facing a felony charge after police said he kicked a puppy to death.

Maurice Brown, 23, was arrested on a warrant Wednesday and is in the Trumbull County Jail without bond.

Police said Brown kicked the 6-week-old chocolate Lab outside of a home on N. Feederle Street on May 21, causing the animal’s death.

In a 911 call from the incident, the puppy’s owner — Amanda Clay — said Brown “kicked him really hard,” saying the dog “flew from my house to the street.”

“It was just wrong,” she told WKBN 27 First News on Thursday.

Clay is dating Brown’s brother and said Brown got upset when she asked him to leave the house.

According to a police report, Brown was calling her names and threatening to punch her in the face.

When she asked him to leave, she said Brown kicked her dog — once, but hard — breaking its neck.

“I cried for like, three days,” Clay said. “I was sad, I mean, it’s…like a baby, you know? Like, to me, dogs, any animal, that’s family to me.”

This is the first time Goddard’s Law, which makes abuse to a companion animal a felony, has been used by John Onatz, the city’s animal control officer.

“This person, for whatever reason, decided to kick the dog and kicked it to death, and he’s where he should be,” Onatz said.

Goddard’s Law is a tool he said he’s happy to have.

“Let’s hope this is a lesson for all people out there. You don’t harm a human, don’t harm an animal — period.”

Clay echoes the sentiment.

“I just hope that people learn that, you know, this is not something you can do and think that you’re going to get away with it, because it’s still a crime,” she said.

She said anybody who hurts an animal deserves to do time in jail.

A “not guilty” plea was entered on Brown’s behalf in Warren Municipal Court Thursday morning. He’s due back in court on June 8.