‘Lacey Shorts’ want to be the new men’s fashion trend this summer

By Published: Updated:
CREDIT: Hologram City

LOS ANGELES (WCMH) — Move over, RompHim. There’s a new men’s fashion trend that the Internet isn’t sure whether to love or hate.

CREDIT: Hologram City

Los Angeles-based company Hologram City is accepting pre-orders for “Lacey Shorts,” which are just what they sound like–men’s shorts made of all-lace fabric.

The shorts are $49 and are come in a variety of pastel colors. Hologram City also sells an all-lace shirt to go with the shorts. 

READ MORE: RompHim, a romper for men, wants to be your go-to summer outfit

Metro UK reports that US rapper Cazwell commissioned the owner of Hologram City to create the look for his next single.

The pre-sale for the lacey shorts and shirts started Friday at 10am. You can get yours here. 

Will you buy a pair? Vote now on our Twitter poll.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s