‘Lacey Shorts’ want to be the new men’s fashion trend this summer

LOS ANGELES (WCMH) — Move over, RompHim. There’s a new men’s fashion trend that the Internet isn’t sure whether to love or hate.

Los Angeles-based company Hologram City is accepting pre-orders for “Lacey Shorts,” which are just what they sound like–men’s shorts made of all-lace fabric.

The shorts are $49 and are come in a variety of pastel colors. Hologram City also sells an all-lace shirt to go with the shorts.

Metro UK reports that US rapper Cazwell commissioned the owner of Hologram City to create the look for his next single.

The pre-sale for the lacey shorts and shirts started Friday at 10am. You can get yours here.

