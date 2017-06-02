Memorial Tournament a chance for fans to see their favorite golfers

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Friday morning started early at Muirfield Village Golf Club, with players teeing off as early as 7:20am.

Carson Skidmore and Nicky Christopher of Plain City got to the course before 7:30am to catch the action. At 12 years old, the neighbors are already veterans of the Memorial Tournament.

“We’re waiting for Rickie Fowler and then we’re going to follow him for the day,” Skidmore said.

Getting there early ensured a clear view of the action.

“It’s better cause there’s not a whole ton of people playing and it’s not as hot as normal, so it’s easy to walk around,” Skidmore said.

The boys waited for Rickie Fowler at the 10th hole, watching as Jason Dufner, one of the tournament leaders after Thursday’s round teed off. Fowler teed off in the following group, followed by Jason Day at 8:37am.

“It’s kind of hard to see where the ball’s going, cause it’s going pretty fast, but they go pretty far,” Christopher said.

The boys said they hope Fowler and their other favorites play well out on the course.

“Get a few under par, get into the leaderboard over there and hopefully do good today,” Skidmore said.

After 12pm, other favorites in the tournament will tee off, including Jordan Spieth, last year’s Memorial winner William McGirt and Dustin Johnson.

David Lingmerth, who was the other top player after yesterday’s rounds, is also starting in the afternoon, as is former Ohio State golfer Ryan Armour.