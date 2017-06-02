Miami ‘Joker’ arrested again, charged with marijuana possession

MIAMI, FL (WCMH) — A Florida man who resembles the Joker character has been arrested on a marijuana possession charge, one week after he was booked on gun charges.

NBC Miami reports that 29-year-old Lawrence Patrick Sullivan was arrested Wednesday and charged with carrying cannabis.

Sullivan is a self-described tattoo model.

Both booking photos show the word “Joker” and a knife-pierced Batman symbol across Sullivan’s forehead, while tattoos of long, stitched cuts are on each side of his mouth. His green hair matches that of the comic book and movie villain.