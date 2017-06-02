Newark police officer fired after domestic violence arrest

Timothy Hansel (Licking County Jail)

NEWARK, OH (WCMH) – A Police officer in Newark was fired Friday after an internal investigation that started with an October 2016 domestic violence arrest.

Officer Timothy Hansel was arrested on October 29, 2016 in the City of Heath and charged with a misdemeanor count of domestic violence.

Hansel pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of disorderly conduct and was granted diversion by the Licking County Municipal Court.

Following the end of criminal proceedings, Newark police began an internal investigation into Hansel’s conduct.  The allegations included domestic violence, code of conduct violations and violation of his oath of office.

Four of the eight allegations made against Hansel were sustained by the investigation.

Hansel was terminated after the investigation results were presented to the city’s public safety director.

