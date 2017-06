FRANKLIN TWP., OH (WCMH) — One person was arrested Friday after a high speed chase across Franklin County.

Franklin Township police told NBC4 officers tried to make a stop on Harrisburg Pike because a vehicle’s tags did not match the vehicle. The car fled, eventually going the wrong way on part of I-270.

The suspect’s car ended up at a complex on Noe Bixby Road near East Broad Street. The suspect was caught behind Temple Israel.

A 5-year-old boy believed to be the suspect’s son was in the car.