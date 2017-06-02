Police: Good Samaritan robbed at gunpoint on Polaris Parkway

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a good Samaritan at gunpoint on Polaris Parkway.

According to Columbus Police, the suspect approached the victim around 4:45pm on May 31 asking for help. The suspect claimed his vehicle broke down. The victim drove the suspect to a business on the 1400 block of Polaris Parkway where the suspect’s car was supposed to be located. Police say the suspect then brandished a handgun and demanded money from the victim before making the victim drive him away from the area.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, about 36 years old. He stands between 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He has a shaved head and wears eyeglasses with a silver frame. The suspect was wearing a black Nike t-shirt, black shorts and black Nike tennis shoes at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.