Police searching for suspects in CVS armed robbery

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for three men accused of robbing a CVS Pharmacy on Sawmill Road.

According to Columbus Police, the three suspects entered a CVS on the 7400 block of Sawmill Road around 11:30pm Friday. Police say two of the suspects went to the pharmacy and jumped over the counter, forcing the pharmacist to give them prescription medications. Officers say the third suspect approached the employee at the front of the store and forced her to open the cash registers at gunpoint.

The suspects then fled the pharmacy on foot.

The suspects are all described as black males in their mid-20s and all three were wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the identities of the suspects is asked to call the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s