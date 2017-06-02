Police searching for suspects in CVS armed robbery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for three men accused of robbing a CVS Pharmacy on Sawmill Road.

According to Columbus Police, the three suspects entered a CVS on the 7400 block of Sawmill Road around 11:30pm Friday. Police say two of the suspects went to the pharmacy and jumped over the counter, forcing the pharmacist to give them prescription medications. Officers say the third suspect approached the employee at the front of the store and forced her to open the cash registers at gunpoint.

The suspects then fled the pharmacy on foot.

The suspects are all described as black males in their mid-20s and all three were wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the identities of the suspects is asked to call the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.