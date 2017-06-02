Pro golfers Ricki Fowler and Justin Thomas visit the Columbus Zoo

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A few big name golfers put down their clubs during a break to spent time at The Columbus Zoo this week.

Both golf pros Ricki Fowler and Justin Thomas spent time making new furry friends.

Fowler’s girlfriend, pole vaulter Allison Stokke, joined him at the zoo. She jokingly said they wanted to take home a pair of cheetah cubs.

Oddly enough the @columbus_zoo declined our request to take them home 🤷🏻‍♀️ A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on May 31, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

Justin Thomas posted a photo to his Instagram account with a quote @justinthomas34 – “Best part about morning tee time at @memorialgolf, is hanging at the @columbus_zoo by afternoon”

As of Friday morning, Justin Thomas is in the top 5 on the leader board.

Best part about morning tee time at @memorialgolf, is hanging at the @columbus_zoo by afternoon 👌🏽 A post shared by Justin Thomas (@justinthomas34) on Jun 1, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT

Fowler and Thomas are in town for the Memorial Tournament taking place until Sunday, June 4, 2017.

Tap here to learn more about the Animal Encounters Village.