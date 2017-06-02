Rare ‘faceless fish’ found more than two miles under water

This Faceless Cusk was caught in the Jervis Bay Commonwealth Marine Reserve off New South Wales at depths of 4000 metres during the CSIRO RV Investigator voyage to the abyss. Image: John Pogonoski, CSIRO Australian National Fish Collection.

(WCMH/CNN) — The ocean is one freaky place.

Check out this faceless fish that researchers found 4,000 meters below sea level. It was pulled from the murky depths off Australia’s coast.

Experts say it has two large nostrils, but no visible evidence of eyes.

“This little fish looks amazing because the mouth is actually situated at the bottom of the animal so, when you look side-on, you can’t see any eyes, you can’t see any nose or gills or mouth,” the expedition leader told The Guardian.

Scientists on the expedition initially thought they stumbled across a previously unknown species, until one scientist found a reference to the fish from 1874.

Even though it wasn’t a new find, the scientists said it was still incredible.

