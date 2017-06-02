Red Cross offering free Kings Island, Cedar Point tickets for blood donation

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The American Red Cross is offering free tickets to Kings Island, Cedar Point and other Cedar Fair parks for those who donate blood this summer.

Anyone who donates at select blood drives will receive one free ticket, valid for entry to any one U.S. Cedar Fair theme park, including Cedar Point, Kings Island and others, while supplies last. Tickets are valid for the 2017 season.

Cedar Fair is also offering access to special price tickets and a chance to win grand prizes. View those details here: http://www.redcrossblood.org/cedarfair.

The partnership with Cedar Fair includes theme parks across the U.S. with a goal of increasing blood and platelet donations during the summer months when donations decrease but the need remains constant.

Upcoming Blood Donations:

6/9 – 7 am ’til 7 pm – 181 N Bridge St, Chillicothe

6/16 – 12 pm ’til 6 pm – 231 Harry Sauner Rd, Hillsboro

6/20 – 1 pm ’til 7 pm – 76 East Main St, Newark

6/21 – 12 pm ’til 6 pm – 343 E. Walnut St, Lancaster

6/29 – 7 am ’til 7 pm – 555 Borror Dr, Columbus

7/3 – 10 am ’til 4 pm – 5600 Post Rd, Dublin

7/3 – 1 pm ’til 7 pm – 175 Halliday Way, Washington Court House

7/05 – 11 am ’til 5 pm – 401 Veterans Memorial Dr, McArthur

7/14 – 11 am ’til 5 pm – Siegel Center, 6001 East Broad St, Columbus

7/18 – 1 pm ’til 7 pm – 701 E State St, Athens

7/20 – 1 pm ’til 7 pm – 818 Main St, Warsaw

7/21 – 1 pm ’til 7 pm – 3575 Maple Ave, Zanesville

7/24 – 8 am ’til 8 pm – 600 N. Pickaway St, Circleville

7/25 – 7 am ’til 7 pm – 555 Borror Dr, Columbus

7/26 – 12 pm ’til 6 pm – 120 N. High St, New Lexington

7/28 – 10 am ’til 8 pm – 2209 Richland Mall, Mansfield

8/1 – 1 pm ’til 7 pm – 1451 Gambier Rd, Mount Vernon

8/7 – 2 pm ’til 7 pm – 384 Park Ave, Urbana

8/11 – 7 am ’til 2 pm – 181 N Bridge St, Chillicothe

8/15 – 11 am ’til 6 pm – 771 S 30th St, Heath

8/17 – 6 am ’til 1 pm – 2323 W Fifth Ave, Columbus