Thousands claim to be Manchester attack victims to score free tickets

(INSIDE EDITION) — Thousands of people are falsely claiming to be victims of the Manchester Arena attack to score free tickets to the this weekend’s star-studded benefit concert to be headlined by Ariana Grande.

Grande arrived in London Thursday ahead of the show, for which all proceeds will be donated to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

The singer was accompanied by her boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, and her parents. Her mother was with her at the time of the bombing at Manchester Arena last month.

Tickets for the benefit concert inside Manchester’s historic Old Trafford went on sale Thursday morning and sold out in less than 20 minutes.

Unfortunately, more than 25,000 people sent in applications for those free tickets, meaning 45 percent of the applicants for free tickets are lying.

Ticket scalpers are attempting to cash in for the gig titled “#OneLoveManchester,” reselling the $52 tickets for as much as $500.

Ticketmaster and eBay are trying to weed out the scalpers.

eBay tweeted a statement that warned, “Please do not attempt to sell # OneLoveManchester tickets on our site. We are actively removing all listings & restricting sellers who try to.”

Ticketmaster wrote: “#OneLoveManchester we’re working hard to get tickets direct to fans. We are canceling tickets of those who are reselling wherever possible.”

Concert organizers set aside more than 14,000 free tickets for fans who attended the original concert.

Sunday’s “#OneLoveManchester” show will feature Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus.

It has been rumored that Manchester natives, Oasis, who broke up in 2009, may reunite for the concert. The band has not confirmed the news.

Former Oasis frontman, Liam Gallagher, held his own benefit in the city Monday where he performed with a stage decorated with 22 candles to symbolize the number of victims who perished in the attack.

Days after the attack, citizens of Manchester gathered in the town square and broke out to an impromptu rendition of the band’s classic “Don’t Look Back in Anger.”

